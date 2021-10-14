Bulldogs Take Reelfoot Championship

The Gleason Middle School Bulldogs are the Reelfoot Conference Champions after they beat Hillcrest 40-38 on Thursday, October 7. The Bulldogs had Drake Lehmkuhl, Gage Byington, Aiden Legens, Trey Mayo, Caleb Jones, Brody Sanders, and Blaine Harrison named to the All-Reelfoot Conference team.
Aiden Legens, #56 for the Gleason Middle School Bulldogs, stands with Gleason School principal Lee Lawrence. Legens was named the Defensive MVP in the Reelfoot Conference.
Gage Byington, #24 for the Gleason Middle School Bulldogs, stands with Gleason School principal Lee Lawrence. Byinton was named the Offensive MVP in the Reelfoot Conference.