Brian Adams Davis 1966 – 2021

Brian Adams Davis, 54 of Sharon, died Thursday, September 9, at his residence. He was born December 22, 1966, in Union City Hospital.

A celebration of life was held at Tansil Cemetery in Sharon, on Saturday September 18. Brian is survived by his mother Linda Adams Davis of Sharon. He was preceded in death by his dad, Wayne Davis; grandparents, Alton and Elsie Davis and Wilburn and Mildred Adams; and his aunt, Marion Hudson.

Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield was in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Martin First United Methodist Church, 225 Main St., Martin, TN 38237.

