Tennessee Gas Prices Remain Near Peak

NASHVILLE (September 27, 2021) – Tennessee gas prices have fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.85 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Gas prices in Tennessee are 4.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 95.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Tennessee is priced at $2.09 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive is $3.35 per gallon, a difference of $1.26 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 3.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.00 per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Tennessee and the national average going back 10 years:

September 27, 2020: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

September 27, 2019: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

September 27, 2018: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

September 27, 2017: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

September 27, 2016: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

September 27, 2015: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

September 27, 2014: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

September 27, 2013: $3.22/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

September 27, 2012: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.79/g)

September 27, 2011: $3.27/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Chattanooga – $2.81/g, up 2.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.79/g.

Nashville – $2.94/g, up 1.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.93/g.

Huntsville – $2.84/g, up 1 cent per gallon from last week’s $2.83/g.

“Average gas prices saw little change from a week ago, declining slightly. But overall, prices remained near 2021’s peak price set in early August due to Covid-19 supply and demand imbalances,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Relief in average gas prices has really only shown up west of the Rockies thus far, and may continue to be delayed by an active hurricane season which has prevented gas prices from their normal seasonal decline. While I am optimistic that we eventually will see a decline in price, the drop is not likely to be as noticeable as I had anticipated due to the above average hurricane season and as demand remains seasonally strong.”

GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.