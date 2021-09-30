Palmersville Pays Tribute to Community Builders

BY CHRISTIAN ASHLAR

Special to The Enterprise

PALMERSVILLE (September 25) – An inquiry from a blacksmith descendant, Jacqueline Palmer, began a series of events which culminated Saturday, on the front lawn of the Palmersville Historic Society.

Almost two years prior, a simple inquiry, based on oral history, prompted the beginning of a search for familial ties. These oral histories, confirmed through DNA testing, led to the Smith Palmer estate.

Palmer first worked and cleared the land people in Weakley County know as Palmersville. Palmer did not do this alone. Many enslaved individuals toiled long, hard days to clear and work the land, as well.

Hours and hours of research by June Kemp, of the Palmersville Historical Society, and others resulted in familial connections thought to be lost. Morna Palmer-Hutcherson, the great-great-granddaughter of George Washington Palmer, was in attendance when the Historical Society unveiled a monument dedicated to the family. Her daughter, Midori Carpenter, and son, Keno Palmer, also attended the event. They are cousins to Jacqueline Palmer and live in Henry County, where George Washington Palmer moved after being freed.

“I remember several stories from my grandparents,” Morna Palmer-Hutcherson said. “But, I was so young and, at that time, you just didn’t think ahead and try to learn your history.”

Now, the rich history of the Palmer family, courtesy of the monument, can be seen every time anyone enters or leaves the Palmersville Historic Society building in Palmersville. Private donations made the monument possible.