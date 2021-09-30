 Skip to content

Local Officers Graduate from SELA

| |

(L to R) Dresden Police Chief Chris Crocker and Weakley County Sheriff’s Capt. Terry McDade graduated from the Southeastern Leadership Academy Friday.

MADISON COUNTY (September 24) – The Martin Police Department would like to announce Lt. James Hatler’s graduation from the Southeastern Leadership Academy Friday. Other local officers joining Hatler in graduating from the SELA include Weakley County Sheriff’s Capt. Terry McDade and Dresden Police Chief Chris Crocker.

Interactive instruction from top law enforcement personnel is just part of the new, five-week Southeastern Leadership Academy, formerly the Southeastern Command and Leadership Academy. Each week focuses around themed lessons: Foundations of Leadership/Leading Others, Leadership Skills, Building External Relationships, Employee/Internal Matters and Critical Issues. The academy, which is targeted toward middle management, will challenge participants to develop their leadership styles in order to become more effective and progressive leaders.

(L to R) Martin Police Department officials (L to R) Captain Eric Reed, Captain Tommy Erwin, Lt. James Hatler, Chief Don Teal, Asst. Chief Phillip Fuqua congratulated Hatler upon his graduation from the Southeastern Leadership Academy Friday.

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment