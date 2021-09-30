Greenfield to Host Annual Fire Prevention Festival

The Greenfield Fire Department will host the 32nd Annual Fire Prevention Festival the week of October 4 through October 9. Several activities are planned for Fire Prevention Day on Saturday, October 9. These activities include events of interest for children and adults. Starting at 9 a.m., there will be an Open House at the Greenfield Fire Department for the public with several antique fire trucks on display. The children can meet Smokey the Bear, Sparky and take free fire truck rides. For the adults, there will be free blood pressure checks and the LIFELINE blood mobile will be on hand. Exhibitors will have fire safety items such as smoke detectors, extinguishers, and collectibles for sale.

Fingerprinting for children ages 1-12 will be conducted by the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department in the fire station. The Tennessee Division of Forestry will have its equipment on display. From 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., local National Guard Units will have equipment displayed at the Fire Station. A Bag Pipe Band will perform that morning and again during the parade. Concessions will be available by the Sharon Star Lodge and include barbecue sandwiches and chicken plates.

The Nathan Porter Library will have a used book sale from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be a car show and vendors with ice cream. There will be a Peace, Love, Fire Safety Tie Dye Party for the kids from 11 a.m. until noon and from 2-3 p.m. See schedule for details. There is a puppet show about fire safety in the fire station by the Madison County Fire Department at 10:30 a.m.

“They do a great job with these so bring the kids to see and learn about fire safety,” greenfield Fire Chief Bob Dudley noted in a press release. Again this year, the side-by-side live burn from the NFSA demonstrating a live fire on one side with no residential sprinkler system on the other side with a sprinkler system shows how important sprinkler systems are to saving lives and property and smoke alarms as well.

Pope’s concessions will be open daily from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

The line-up for the parade will begin at 12 p.m. Saturday, October 9. The parade starts at 1 p.m. Line-up will be on Evergreen Street and Greenfield Products Road headed south along the west side of street. All floats, cars, trucks, horses, and walk-in entries are welcome to ride in the parade. Three-wheelers or four-wheelers are allowed if an adult 18 years of age is driving the unit in the parade. For more information, contact Elena Miller or Lorre Stout at Greenfield Banking Co., Parade Chairpersons, at 731-235-2207. For horse entries, call Danny Powell at 731-235-3997.

There will be numerous Fire Departments, First Responders, and EMS Personnel with equipment on display and in the parade. Everyone is invited to come and join the festivities.

Various groups and organizations will have bake sales along Front Street. There will be concessions, which include hamburgers, barbecue by the pound, barbecue sandwiches, hot dogs and drinks. Fireworks display will be Saturday at 8 p.m. The show can best be viewed looking north on Front Street toward the water tower.

The Grand Marshal for the 2021 Fall Fire Prevention Festival is Bro. Wendell Jellison.

Wendell Jellison is an ordained minister and native of Portland, Indiana, and graduated from Portland High School in 1964. He went into the ministry in 1974 as an itinerant evangelist/gospel singer with his family group, The Jellisons. They recorded 15 albums of gospel music in more than 26 years of ministry, including six years of pastorate of churches in Indiana and Maine. In 2000, he came to Northwest Tennessee as pastor of the Dresden Pentecostal Church and to Greenfield in August 2004, where he leads the First United Pentecostal Church and outreach efforts, including Sacks Thrift Avenue (thrift store) and Sacks Food Pantry. The Pantry is a partner agency with Second Harvest of Camden/Nashville and RIFA of Jackson and serves as a community-supported program since 2013 to help people suffering from food shortages in the Greenfield area.

His radio broadcast, heard Sunday mornings on Thunderbolt Radio in Martin, continues since January 2006. He has authored a book titled, “Spiritual Warfare in the Kingdom of Skullbonia,” which was published in 2017 and is a collection of devotional topics taken from his radio broadcast archives. Jellison is the father of Lana Chandler (husband, Rev. Tim Chandler and children Tiffany and Lyndsey) of Greenfield; Teresa Hargis (and children Tristan and Taylan) of San Antonio, Texas; Darla Andrews (husband Michael Andrews and children Lincoln and Aubrey) of San Antonio, Texas.

2021 Fall Fire Prevention Festival Schedule of Events

Tuesday, October 5: Lunch including chili, dessert, and drink will be held at the Senior Citizens Center at the park pavilion from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The cost of the luncheon is $7. Contact Billy Godwin at 731-235-2815. Donations will be taken for a country ham to be given away on Saturday, October 9, at noon. Chances are $1 each. All money goes to the Nutrition Site and Senior Citizens Center.

Wednesday, October 6: Parents of Senior Class at Greenfield High School will sponsor the Greenfield Fire Prevention kick-off breakfast at Wimpy’s Corner from 6-9 a.m. Enjoy country ham, eggs, homemade biscuits and gravy, coffee, and juice with all proceeds going to the Schools. Advance tickets are available.

Contact any Senior or Laura Shelton at 731-514-6007 or Jamie Shelton at 731-234-6270.

Thursday, October 7: The Greenfield Fire Department will be sponsoring a Spaghetti Supper from 5-7 p.m. The supper will be held at the Greenfield School Cafeteria. This is a fundraiser to buy equipment. The cost is $7. Contact any member of the Fire Department.

Friday, October 8: The Rotary Club will have a Pork Chop Dinner from 5-7 p.m. They will be serving at the Greenfield School Cafeteria. To-go orders are available. Contact any Rotarian.

October 4-9: Pope’s Concessions – Pope’s will be open Tuesday – Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. They will have cotton candy, polish sausage, corndogs, burgers, etc., so come by and get your favorite food.

Saturday October 9: Is your child in the safest car seat? Free Car Seat Check-ups from 9 a.m. until noon beside Greenfield City Hall in the alley beside Wimpy’s.

Saturday, October 9: A food drive for Sacks Food Pantry of Greenfield will be conducted at the Fire Station in front of City Hall, Saturday, October 9, from 9 a.m. until noon. Food Pantry is a community-sponsored ministry serving an average of 185 families, with more than 6,500 pounds of food distributed monthly and is an agency of Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. They have also sponsored several Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantries in Greenfield where more than 20,000 pounds of food has been distributed at each event. Your contribution of non-perishable food items is appreciated. Please bring canned goods to support this event.

Saturday, October 9: The Greenfield Booster Club is selling barbecue sandwiches and barbecue by the pound, so come out and support the GHS Booster Club. Contact Brandie Cooper at 731-225-2227.

Saturday, October 9: The Sharon Star Lodge # 219 PHA will be selling barbecue chicken quarter plates, which will include bake beans, slaw, and a drink and barbecue sandwiches on Front Street in the middle block.

Saturday, October 9: The Annual Arts and Crafts Show will be held in middle block at Greenfield Banking Co. Set-up Saturday by 8 a.m. Space is limited. For reservations, call Greenfield Banking Company at 731-235-2207 and ask for Alice Ann Yeargin. There is no fee for booth space. No provisions for bad weather.

Saturday, October 9: Car Show – 7:30-11:30 p.m. Contact Keith Jones at 731-571-0823 for more information. Entry fee is $20 and the event will take place in middle block and south block west side of street.

Saturday, October 9: The Dr. Nathan Porter Library will have its annual used book sale from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Saturday, October 9: Pope’s great food will be available in the middle block.

Saturday, October 9: There will be entertainment in the middle block starting at 10:30 a.m. Lisa Hilliard’s voice students will be performing. This is a great show so bring your lawn chair.

Saturday October 9: The annual 5-K run will begin at 8 a.m. in front of Greenfield Banking Company under the big American flag, with registration beginning at 7 a.m. For additional information, contact Keith Tucker at 731-514-8005 or Abby Huffstetler at 731-819-8134. Entry fee is $25. 1st place trophies for overall male and female, 1st place trophies for master male and female, and 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in each age group. Age groups are in 5-year increments. All proceeds go to Greenfield High and Jr. High Cheerleaders.

Saturday, October 9: The line-up for the parade begins at 12 p.m. Lineup will be on Evergreen Street, starting at Greenfield Products Road, headed south along the west side of the street. The parade starts at 1 p.m. All floats, cars, trucks, horses and walking entries are invited. All four-wheelers and ATVs will be allowed in the parade if someone 18 or older is driving. For more information, contact Chairpersons Elena Miller or Lorre Stout at Greenfield Banking Co. at 731-235-2207. If you have any questions about horse entries, call Danny Powell at 731-235-3997. You will be required to have a negative coggins test to put your livestock in the parade.

Saturday, October 9: Fireworks at 8 p.m. Look toward the water tower on North Front Street for the best viewing.