Foundation Covers Cost of Another Jacket

MARTIN (September 23) – Financial gifts made to memorialize former Tennessee Commissioner of Agriculture Terry J. Oliver are continuing to have an impact on Weakley County students. This week the Terry J. Oliver FFA Foundation presented Westview FFA with another check to cover the costs of the FFA jacket traditionally worn by members. The first gift went to Greenfield students last spring.

Melissa Oliver Overton represented her sister Angie Oliver Morris and mother Marsha as she presented a check to FFA sponsors Kyle Rogers and David Hochreiter. Pictured (L to R) Lindsey Parham, Weakley County Schools Career and Technical Education Director; Rogers, Hochreiter and Overton.