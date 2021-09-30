WHS Band Soars at Aviators Invitational

BY SABRINA BATES

sabrina@dresdenenterprise.com

MARTIN (September 25) – The Hardy Graham Stadium on the University of Tennessee at Martin campus was the host site for West Tennessee high school marching bands for two competitions Saturday.

The first event, held that morning, was the West Tennessee School Band and Orchestra Association’s Marching Festival.

Claiming a perfect score in the competition was the Westview High School Marching band, under the direction Mike Tucker and Jennifer Cupples. Additional staff include Rebecca Steele, Misty McGregor, Jacob Abbott, Isaac Ivy and Kendra Cook.

Westview’s show was titled, “Guardian of Gotham,” and featured a Batman theme. The marching band earned a score of “1,” which is the best out of “5,” from the morning competition.

Later that afternoon, Westview took to the field once again performing the same show for the UT Martin Aviators Marching Invitational. The second event scored bands based on class and in the following categories: Drum Major, Color Guard, Percussion and Bands Overall. Westview competed against Huntingdon High School and Dyer County High School in the Class 2A division.

Field Commander Ahyania Ivory impressed the judges and earned first place in the Drum Major category. Westview earned third place in the Color Guard category; first place in Percussion and second place in Bands Overall.

After the event, Westview Band directors told members they grow each day and this is all about their growth. Band members were praised for setting the bar high as the first competitor of the day’s events and cheering on other bands during their performances. This was the band’s first competition of the season and since prior to the COVID pandemic started.

Westview travels to Jonesboro (Arkansas) High School this weekend, Saturday, October 2, for the 16th annual Mid-South Marching Classic.

2021-22 Westview High School Marching Band members are:

Field Commander

Ahyania Ivory

Flutes

Hannah Harrell

Emily Baker

Ellie Brewer

Deborah Shaw

Sarah Beth Dyer

Clarinets

Amy Kang

Hunter Henson

Lee Ann Hudson

Persempathy Harrell

KateLee Roberts

Bryson Boyd

Sadie Claiborne

Addson Gailey

Ava Winstead

Kadance Brewer

Cadgen Wright

Gabrielle Dement

Alto Saxes

Samantha Bates

Ayssa Chua

Aiden Armstrong

Tenor Sax

Scarlett Newsome

Trumpets

Owen Oelrich

Avery Dyer

Justin Warren

Braden Kendall

Rachel Bowlin

Brodie Estes

Nicholas Edwards

F Horn

Tori Ary

Memphis Hudson

Trombones

Michael Moon

Emelie Kendall

Jack Hughey

Lucy Oelrich

Tuba

Matthew Moon

Percussion

Zeke Ivy

Harrison Simpson

Azaria Rooks

Jerzey Avent

Vincent Butero

Riley Perkins

Noelle Ingram

Christopher Ostenson

Chanler Webber

Alina Armega

Akeisha Chua

Color Guard

Josie Freeman

Savannah Hagan

Sydney Hunt

Emily Kelly

Kaitlyn Leslie

Emma McGregor

Elizabeth Ostenson

Allison Paschall

Gabrielle Price

Nathan Reese

K’Maiyah Spivey-Espinal

Lydia Thorsen

Zoe Wicker