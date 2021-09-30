WHS Band Soars at Aviators Invitational
BY SABRINA BATES
sabrina@dresdenenterprise.com
MARTIN (September 25) – The Hardy Graham Stadium on the University of Tennessee at Martin campus was the host site for West Tennessee high school marching bands for two competitions Saturday.
The first event, held that morning, was the West Tennessee School Band and Orchestra Association’s Marching Festival.
Claiming a perfect score in the competition was the Westview High School Marching band, under the direction Mike Tucker and Jennifer Cupples. Additional staff include Rebecca Steele, Misty McGregor, Jacob Abbott, Isaac Ivy and Kendra Cook.
Westview’s show was titled, “Guardian of Gotham,” and featured a Batman theme. The marching band earned a score of “1,” which is the best out of “5,” from the morning competition.
Later that afternoon, Westview took to the field once again performing the same show for the UT Martin Aviators Marching Invitational. The second event scored bands based on class and in the following categories: Drum Major, Color Guard, Percussion and Bands Overall. Westview competed against Huntingdon High School and Dyer County High School in the Class 2A division.
Field Commander Ahyania Ivory impressed the judges and earned first place in the Drum Major category. Westview earned third place in the Color Guard category; first place in Percussion and second place in Bands Overall.
After the event, Westview Band directors told members they grow each day and this is all about their growth. Band members were praised for setting the bar high as the first competitor of the day’s events and cheering on other bands during their performances. This was the band’s first competition of the season and since prior to the COVID pandemic started.
Westview travels to Jonesboro (Arkansas) High School this weekend, Saturday, October 2, for the 16th annual Mid-South Marching Classic.
2021-22 Westview High School Marching Band members are:
Field Commander
Ahyania Ivory
Flutes
Hannah Harrell
Emily Baker
Ellie Brewer
Deborah Shaw
Sarah Beth Dyer
Clarinets
Amy Kang
Hunter Henson
Lee Ann Hudson
Persempathy Harrell
KateLee Roberts
Bryson Boyd
Sadie Claiborne
Addson Gailey
Ava Winstead
Kadance Brewer
Cadgen Wright
Gabrielle Dement
Alto Saxes
Samantha Bates
Ayssa Chua
Aiden Armstrong
Tenor Sax
Scarlett Newsome
Trumpets
Owen Oelrich
Avery Dyer
Justin Warren
Braden Kendall
Rachel Bowlin
Brodie Estes
Nicholas Edwards
F Horn
Tori Ary
Memphis Hudson
Trombones
Michael Moon
Emelie Kendall
Jack Hughey
Lucy Oelrich
Tuba
Matthew Moon
Percussion
Zeke Ivy
Harrison Simpson
Azaria Rooks
Jerzey Avent
Vincent Butero
Riley Perkins
Noelle Ingram
Christopher Ostenson
Chanler Webber
Alina Armega
Akeisha Chua
Color Guard
Josie Freeman
Savannah Hagan
Sydney Hunt
Emily Kelly
Kaitlyn Leslie
Emma McGregor
Elizabeth Ostenson
Allison Paschall
Gabrielle Price
Nathan Reese
K’Maiyah Spivey-Espinal
Lydia Thorsen
Zoe Wicker