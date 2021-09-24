Mary Lee Walker 1938 – 2021

Mary Lee Walker, 83, of Paris, formerly of Dresden, passed away Wednesday, September 15, at her home. Funeral services were held Sunday, September 19, at Bowlin Funeral Home with Elder Danny Ferrell officiating the service. Burial followed in Matheny Grove Cemetery. Visitation was Sunday at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until service time at 2 p.m. Ms. Walker was born June 13, 1938, in Dresden to the late Wilbert and Thelma Lee Smith Lovelace. She is survived by her daughter, Debra (Randall) Perkins of Paris; daughter-in-law Cindy Walker of Dresden; grandchildren, Garrett Perkins, Ben (Hannah) Walker, and Josh Walker; special friends, Nell Blanton, Betty Stephenson, Gail Malone, Deanna Bowden, Dorothy Williams, and Brenda Darnell Stallings. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Carl Walker, and a son Randall “Randy” Walker. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 670 Kesterson Lane, Paris, TN 38242, or Matheny Grove Cemetery, 624 Taylor St. Dresden, TN 38225.

Paid Obituary: Bowlin Funeral Home