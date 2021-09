Malcolm Taylor, 89, died Sunday, September 12, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services were Friday, September 17, at Brummitt McKenzie Funeral Home. Interment was at TN Veterans Cemetery Parkers Crossroads. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was born May 15, 1932 to the late Almos Taylor and Ollie Mae Cooper Coston.

