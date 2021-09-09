Sign Up for a Library Card; Bingo for Cash Prize

DRESDEN (August 31) – September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when Ned R. McWherter Weakley County Library in Dresden joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. Library cards empower students and fuel academic success.

There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.

Libraries offer everything from early literacy programs to story hours and summer reading programs, helping transform lives and communities through education. At Weakley County Library, patrons will find a wide variety of educational resources.

Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children. The Ned McWherter Library has library programs that serve students of all ages and backgrounds, such as Head Start story times, Teen Advisory groups, Home-school programs, Museum tours and Summer Reading programs.

Ned R. McWherter Weakley County Library, along with libraries everywhere, continue to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of their community. To learn more about the library’s resources and programs, visit https://www.weakleycountytn.gov/library.html or find it on Facebook and Twitter.

This year, Marley Dias, founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks, author and executive producer, is taking on a new role as honorary chair of Library Card Sign-Up Month. In her new role, Dias will promote the value of libraries and encourage everyone to get their very own library card.

During September, the Weakley County Library will host a Library Card Sign-up Bingo. Come in and sign up for a card for those who do not currently have one, or stop by and update the information on your current card. Cardholders will be given a Bingo card to complete. Once a patron Bingos on the card, just turn it back in to the library and receive entry into the drawing for a $50 Books A Million gift card. A drawing for the winner will be held October 1.

Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries work together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.

The Ned R. McWherter Weakley County Library is located at 341 Linden St. in Dresden. For more information, contact the library at 731-364-2678.