School Nutrition Staff Receive State Recognition

BY KAREN CAMPBELL

Weakley County Schools Communications Director

DRESDEN (September 2) – No Kid Hungry wants school nutrition staffs to know they are “School Meals Heroes.” At the September board meeting of Weakley County Schools, Director Randy Frazier presented Nutrition Director Trista Snider with a plaque and expressed his and the hunger program’s gratitude for the commitment of the school nutrition staff during last year’s response to the pandemic.

“Schools across Tennessee have stopped at nothing to shift operations and adapt their meal programs to curbside pick-up, home-delivery, and classroom feeding,” read the letter from No Kid Hungry Tennessee Program Associate Marissa Spady.

Frazier underscored that Weakley County was fortunate to have such “super heroes.”

Snider said she received the plaque and recognition on behalf of the employees who had worked so hard during the 2019 closure, summer months and both last year and this year’s accommodations for social distancing.

The 2020-21 nutrition staff who were recognized included Snider, Tammy Craddock, Brenda Scott, Heather Buckley, Carla Champion, Nancy Connell, Lisa Harris, Deana Hogard, Jessica Hupp, Patricia Lowry, Glenda Reagan, Manager Janna Scott, Joan Turnbow, Cortney Wade, Adison Young, Samantha Coon, David Hugueley, Chasitie Nielsen, Natalie Perry, Leslie Barker, Annette Gallimore, Manager Keisha Stafford, Francine Wingate, Tony Gallimore, Manager Kelli Jo Anderson, Linda Chappell, Rebecca Hugueley, Brenda Pope, Shawn Tidwell, Kim Wiseman, Manager Tracy Atnipp, Brandi Callahna, Darla Dixon, Natasha Ellison, Yvonne Gearin, Amanda Howell, Joan Sellers, Rachel Anderson, Cheri Flippin, Carolyn Hedge, Brenda Johnson, Manager Lindsey Joyner, Yvonne Warren, Manager Amy Clanton, Elizabeth Collins, Cindy Fulton, Tina Lyell, Nicole McClure, Alta Darnell, Manager Patty Davis, LaDonna LyBrook, Donna Moore, Gloria Pewitte, Stephanie Taylor, Felicia Puckett, Donna Morgan, Tamara Wiley, Manager Lisa Williams, Judy Brewer, Debbie Carrington, Tammy Haney, Joyce Hoke, Judy Madison, Manager Cathie Spain.

No Kid Hungry is a national campaign run by Share Our Strength, a nonprofit working to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the United States and around the world.