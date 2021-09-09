Open Spots Remain in After School Programs

BY KAREN CAMPBELL

Weakley County Schools Communications Director

WEAKLEY COUNTY (September 1) – Two new After School Programs have been added to the existing options at Dresden Elementary, Martin Primary, and Martin Elementary. After surveying local families, both Greenfield and Gleason are launching daily supervised activities for students in 2021.

“With the new locations, close to 150 families will be served by the programming,” noted Trista Snider, Weakley County Schools After School Program Director. “We are pleased to offer homework helps, snacks, art projects, and free play in a safe space at low costs to our families.”

The school staff includes a director and three to four other workers who provide the pool for those who attend to the children between the end of the school day and 5:30 p.m.

Julie Arnold leads the new effort at Greenfield and currently has 25 enrolled. Sherri Brawner, Gleason’s director, will start her duties on September 7, after the Labor Day holiday. She has 37 students who have signed up for the program.

Snider explained that after the $5 per child registration fee, costs are $8 per day per child.

“We know that for working families, keeping their costs low is critical,” noted Snider. “We are doing all we can to make that possible. If we can get to 30 students every day at each location, the program will be paying for itself, and an economically viable program is one we can continue.”

Michelle Williams at Dresden K-8, Taylor Zantop at Martin Primary, and Layla Forsythe at Martin Elementary serve as the other directors in the county.

Open spots are available. For more information, contact the school.