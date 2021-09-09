Mehlhorn Named UTM Dean of Graduate Studies

BY ANTONIA STEELE

UTM University Relations

MARTIN (September 6) – Dr. Joey Mehlhorn, professor of agricultural economics and chair holder for the Gilbert Parker Chair of Excellence in Agriculture and Natural Resources, was appointed in July as graduate studies dean at the University of Tennessee at Martin. Mehlhorn has served as the interim dean since 2019.

“During the last two years as interim dean, Dr. Mehlhorn has overseen significant increases in graduate programs, developed strong partnerships with the program coordinators in each graduate program, improved the application and review process, and coordinated the graduate program components of the strategic enrollment plan,” Dr. Philip Acree Cavalier, university provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs, wrote in an email announcement to university faculty. “… I am confident that Dr. Mehlhorn’s skills as a leader and collaborator will contribute to the continued growth of graduate studies at UTM.”

Mehlhorn joined UT Martin in 2003 as a faculty member and has since also served as both assistant director and director of the Tennessee Governor’s School for the Agricultural Sciences; chair of the Department of Agriculture, Geosciences and Natural Resources; interim chair of the Department of Family and Consumer Sciences; and director of the Center of Excellence in Experiential Learning in the Agricultural Sciences. He earned the rank of full professor in 2008 and will retain his position as Gilbert Parker Chair of Excellence in the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences.

Mehlhorn holds a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness economics from Tennessee Technological University, and both master’s and doctoral degrees in agricultural economics from Mississippi State University.

For more information, contact the Office of University Relations at 731-881-7615.