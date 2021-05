Roger Edward Plank, 74, died Monday, April 26, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services were Friday, April 30, at Brummitt McKenzie Funeral Home. Interment followed at Caledonia Cemetery, McKenzie.

He was born in Goshen, Indiana, to the late Levi and Nora Troyer Plank on September 15, 1946.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home