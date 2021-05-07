Merilyn Ward 1947 – 2021

Merilyn (Allen) Ward, 74, of Palmersville, TN, succumbed to cancer on April 29, 2021. Merilyn was born February 1, 1947 to Imogene (Smith) and Jamie Allen in Obion, County, TN. She was the loving wife of Robert “Bobby” E. Ward, whom she married on May 7, 1976. Merilyn was a Licensed Practical Nurse, prior to becoming a farmer, homemaker, and ultimately retiring from U.S. Postal Service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James “Sonny” Allen of Decaturville, TN, and her sister, Barbara Allen Reynolds of Bowling Green, KY. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Bobby Ward; her stepsons, Billy (Carol) Ward of Troy, TN, Barry (Terry) Ward of Palmersville, TN; two nephews and many special close friends. Merilyn was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Palmersville, where she for many years was active in WMU, Girls in Action, and ACTEENS. She loved to travel and was an avid Elvis fan, accumulating a large collection of Elvis memorabilia. She also collected Iris and hummingbird figurines, which reminded her of her mother’s passion of watching Iris’ bloom and feeding hummingbirds. A memorial visitation with the family was held on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Bowlin Funeral Home from 4-6:30 p.m. A short service was held at 6:30 p.m., with visitation continuing until 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Merilyn wishes that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Paid Obituary: Bowlin Funeral Home