Two Airlifted Following Christmasville Road Accident

BY DAVID FISHER

david@dresdenenterprise.com

CHRISTMASVILLE (March 10) — A Jackson teen and her sister sustained significant injuries in a single-vehicle accident last week on Christmasville Road, Highway 190, located south of Highway 124 in the Pillowville Community.

According to a crash report issued by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier, driven by a 17-year-old female juvenile, was traveling north on Highway 190, when an animal ran into the road. The driver swerved to miss the creature and the vehicle ran off the left side of the road, entered back onto the highway, and traveled off the right side of the road. Next, the vehicle traveled into a ditch, rolled over multiple times, and came to a final rest facing southeast.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville to treat injuries sustained in the wreck.

The report states the driver’s 12-year-old sister, who is also from Jackson, was bleeding from the head, and had a possible broken arm. She was flown from the scene to a regional hospital by a second medical helicopter. Although she was wearing her seatbelt, the girl was also injured.

Other passengers in the vehicle included a 15-year-old McKenzie youth, who was injured, despite wearing a seatbelt. Another 12-year-old passenger from Jackson, who was not wearing a seatbelt, also sustained injuries. Additionally, a 10-year-old Jackson juvenile was, likewise, not wearing a seatbelt and was injured.

Personnel dispatched to work the accident included: Weakley County EMS, Pillowville Fire Department, Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, and Air Evac Lifeteam.

Emergency personnel cleared the scene at 4:51 p.m.

Sergeant Jena Eubanks of the Tennessee Highway Patrol says, “Please buckle up, slow down, don’t drive distracted, and drive sober.”