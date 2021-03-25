TCAT-McKenzie Honors Memories with Tree Plantings

McKENZIE (March 8) – On March 8, 2021, Tennessee College of Applied Technology in McKenzie planted two trees on campus, in honor of an instructor and student, who both died earlier this year.

A willow oak was planted to honor Terry Wilson, HVAC Instructor, who died in January due to COVID-19 complications. Terry’s wife, Starla; daughter Madison; and Starla’s parents were in attendance to witness the planting of his remembrance tree. Terry lived in Greenfield with his wife Starla.

A silky dogwood tree was planted to honor Anthony Mastrominico, an Industrial Maintenance/HVAC student from Springville, who also died in January. Anthony’s parents, Debra and John David Longest, were in attendance to witness the planting of his remembrance tree.

Both trees will be marked with a remembrance plaque. The ceremony was streamed live on TCAT McKenzie’s Facebook page.

“TCAT McKenzie will always remember the impact these two gentlemen made while they were here with us,” a campus representative noted in a press release.