Linder Leroy Harbison, Jr., 63, died at his residence on February 16. Cremation and a small memorial will be held at a later date to be announced.

He was born May 17, 1957, to Linder L. and the late Annette Williams Harbison Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Abare Harbison.

(Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home)