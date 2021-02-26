Greenfield School Adding Greenhouse

BY KAREN CAMPBELL

Weakley County Schools Communications Director

GREENFIELD (February 19) – Nothing like nearly a foot of snow to make Tennesseans start looking toward that first sprout of new growth in spring.

Greenfield School will soon be guaranteeing that no matter the weather, students will have the opportunity to plant some seeds and watch them grow with the installation of a new greenhouse.

Construction of the 24-foot by 48-foot, gothic-style greenhouse with double-wall polycarbonate covering is set for April. The structure will be located on the northeast side of the high school gymnasium.

Matthew Humphrey, ag teacher and FFA advisor, points out that this latest addition to the ag program allows for Plant Science to be offered as a new focus of study option. Classes within this focus of study include Agriscience, Plant Science and Hydroculture, Greenhouse Management and a statewide dual credit introduction to Plant Science. Students will also be offered the opportunity to take the Tennessee Specific Industry Certification test in Plant Science after the completion of all four courses in the Focus of Study.

In her role as Career and Technical Education Supervisor for Weakley County Schools, Lindsey Parham helps facilitate the purchase of equipment and development of programs like the greenhouse.

“Hydroponics, aquaponics, and traditional growing methods of vegetables and ornamental plants will now move from the pages of books to real-life experiences,” she noted.

The community will benefit from the enterprise as well, she said, adding that plans include a public plant sale of annual and perennial bedding plants and vegetable plants in the Spring of 2022.