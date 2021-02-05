Datebook – 2.03.21

COVID-19 DISCLAIMER

DRESDEN BUSINESS ASSOCATION MEETING

The Dresden Business Association is getting back to business. Area businesses, organizations and individuals are invited and encouraged to attend a business meeting Thursday, February 4 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the McWherter Civic Center, located at 589 Evergreen St., Dresden, TN 38225. Face masks are required and safety measures for distancing have been considered. This meeting is to inform, gather information, and determine how the DBA will move forward in growing businesses in Dresden. Plans for the DBA’s first event at the Square scheduled for March will be discussed. Other topics of discussion will include the following: member expectations, member involvement, frequency length of meetings and more. Refreshments will be provided.

LATHAM FLOWER FUND DONATIONS

Due to the pandemic, the flower fund collection was postponed for one month and is now due and payable in the month of February. Send $10 to Kenneth Rogers at 117 Walker Rd., Dresden, TN, 38225.

NWTN ARTS FESTIVAL PLANNED

The Northwest Tennessee Arts Festival is a new outdoor event hosted by the University of Tennessee at Martin Department of Music, Weakley County Schools and Weakley Arts Can to promote K-12 and university performing and visual artists. The event is open to the public and will feature live music, theatre and dance performances, food and a display of the annual Weakley County Art Show.

It will be held April 10 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Pacer Pond at UT Martin in a large music tent. There is no cost to attend.

Anyone interested in submitting artwork for the Festival can apply until March 27 at weakleyartscan.org.

Students in Weakley County Schools interested in submitting visual art for the Weakley County Art Show must submit artwork directly to their individual schools instead of completing an online form.

CHAMBER GOLF TOURNAMENT SET

The 43rd Annual Stephen Wright Memorial Industrial Appreciation Golf Tournament, sponsored by the Weakley County Chamber of Commerce, is set for May 13 at Persimmon Hills Golf Course in Sharon. For more information or a registration form, contact the Chamber at 364-3787 or email wcassistant@weakleycountychamber.com

CELEBRATE Recovery Meetings

Celebrate Recovery meetings are held at 10 a.m. on Thursdays at the Women’s Hope Outreach Center, located at 255 S. Poplar St., Dresden.

Tennessee State Transportation Map 2021 Available

NASHVILLE (January 11) – The 2021 Tennessee State Transportation Map is now available for travelers.

Due to the pandemic and reduction of tourist travel through the state, the 2021 Tennessee State Transportation Map will only be available in digital format. The PDF can be downloaded and printed. As in 2020, this digital print was created in ESRI ArcGIS Pro using Geographic Information Systems as the foundation. There have been several improvements and additions to the 2021 Tennessee State Transportation Map in order to increase its accuracy and usability. These include, but are not limited to: county borders were enhanced, SR 193 was updated, Big South Fork National River Recreation Area was updated, a one-sided map was created, US 127 was updated, and rivers and lakes were enhanced. As this is a digital print, more updates will roll out throughout the year.

The 2021 state map can be downloaded from the TDOT website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/driver-how-do-i/look-at-or-order-state-maps/maps/state-maps.html.

Hope and Healing Through DivorceCare

Interested persons are invited to join a new program, Hope and Healing through DivorceCare, on Sundays from 5-7 p.m. at Tennessee Valley Community Church in Paris. Childcare is provided for each 13-week session. DivorceCare will continue through March 28. Contact Chris at 731-336-8281.

‘One Day, One Life, One Death’ Exhibit Planned at UT Martin

MARTIN – There will be a senior art exhibit held at the University of Tennessee at Martin located in Weakley County March 16, 2021. This senior art exhibit is titled, “One Day, One Life, One Death,” by Jasmine Williams, who is a senior at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

This exhibit will be centered around the different stages of life and will use graphic design and clay ceramics to describe the different stages in an emotionally and physical sense. For every stage of life, there will be one graphic design piece, one clay ceramic piece, and one clay chime.

All pieces will be available for purchase, but will not be picked up until after the exhibit concludes.

There is a possibility the show will not have an in-person opening, but instead a Facebook Live opening. More details will be provided as the date comes closer. Come to experience a once in a lifetime opportunity to witness life in one day.

For more information or questions, contact Williams on her Instagram at @jas_a_williams

Jasmine Williams is a 21 year-old artist from Dresden who has an Associate’s Degree in Art and will be graduating from the University of Tennessee at Martin in the Spring of 2021 with a Bachelor’s in Studio Arts with a credit equivalent of a minor in Graphic Design. She has hopes of one day opening a ceramic shop and dreams of having pieces featured in art shows across the country. She is currently a local reporter and graphic designer at the Enterprise newspaper in Dresden.

GREENFIELD VS. DRESDEN: BATTLE OF THE BLOODS

The cities of Greenfield and Dresden are facing off to earn bragging rights in the first-ever Battle of the Bloods between the two cities, sponsored by LIFELINE Blood Services. There is a critical need for all blood types. The blood drive will take place from 12-6 p.m. Friday, February 12. Donors are asked to pre-register for the blood battle as each will receive a free, custom T-shirt. Be sure to specify your donation as a Dresden Lion or Greenfield Yellowjacket. The city with the most blood donations that day gets the honor of having Mayor Cindy McAdams or Mayor Jeff Washburn getting a pie in the face by the winning mayor. Blood donations in Greenfield will be taken at Tate Family Foods and in Dresden at EW James and Sons. Visit the cities’ Facebook pages for pre-registration links.

MACK’S GROVE CHURCH SEEKING CEMETERY FUND DONATIONS

Anyone interested in contributing to the Mack’s Grove Cemetery Fund is welcome to send donations to Kenneth Taylor, 348 Ridgewood Dr., Dresden, TN, 38225. Contact Taylor at 731-364-3683 for additional information.

TANSIL CEMETERY NEEDS FUNDS

The Tansil Cemetery on Sidonia Road in Sharon is in need of funds for upkeep. Those with loved ones buried in the cemetery are asked to make a donation in any amount to the Tansil Cemetery account at Simmons Bank in Sharon or to John Waterfield at 573 Hawkins Rd., Sharon, TN 38255.

CORINTH CEMETERY DONATIONS

Persons interested in helping with the upkeep of Corinth Cemetery #1 and #2 in Sharon, please send donations to Corinth Cemetery, c/o Peggy Simmons, 563 Simmons Rd., Sharon, TN 38255.