UT Martin Debuts New Safety App

BY SARAH KNAPP

UT Martin University Relations

MARTIN (January 26) – The University of Tennessee at Martin launched a new mobile safety app called LiveSafe for students and employees on the main campus to easily communicate with the UT Martin Department of Public Safety to share emergency and non-emergency information. The university will continue to use RAVE Alerts to send emergency messages campus wide.

“The LiveSafe app is going to do a lot of good things for the University of Tennessee at Martin,” said Monte Belew, chief and director of public safety. “We hope it’ll be beneficial to students and faculty alike, … and hopefully, it’ll be another tool UTM can put on its tool belt to help make it a safer campus and a better place to be,” he added.

LiveSafe allows campus community members to share safety and security concerns, request help, report an incident and access campus resources and information. Users will be able to publicly or confidentially submit photos and comments of incidents on campus through the app. The app also acts as a virtual safety escort while walking across campus and will alert designated contacts upon arrival to the users intended destination.

Reports submitted through LiveSafe will be monitored daily by the Department of Public Safety.

To download LiveSafe, visit links.livesafemobile.com/UTM. All users must have an active UT Martin email address.

For more information, contact Lt. Charlie Jahr at cjahr@utm.edu or visit the public safety website at utm.edu/publicsafety.