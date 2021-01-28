SCHOOL BOARD SALUTE – This week marks School Board Appreciation Week. These photos (taken before the pandemic) reveal the faces of the Weakley County School Board members. Serving on the school board for Weakley County Schools are Jeff Floyd of Greenfield, Kim Longacre of Martin, Gath Meeks of Palmersville, Martin Hamlin of Sharon, Joshua Moore of Dresden, John Hatler of Martin, Beau Atkins of Gleason, Doug Sims of Martin and Board Chairman Steve Vantrease of Martin. Patricia Adams serves as board secretary.