Gleason Man Charged with Carjacking

GLEASON (January 26) — A court date has been set for a Gleason man charged with stealing a car from two individuals who reportedly stopped to offer him assistance after he wrecked his own vehicle.

Richard Wayne Mayo, 55, of Gleason is charged with Vandalism, Resisting Arrest, DUI (First Offense), Theft of Property over $10,000, Carjacking and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

According to a court affidavit, on Saturday, January 16, 2021, Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle.

The victims, a man and a woman, stated they stopped to help the defendant, Richard Mayo, who had wrecked his vehicle. The report states, as they approached Mayo to try to help him, he began to cuss at them and threatened to assault them. When they tried to get away from the defendant, he chased them, according to the report. A passing motorist told the victims to get in his car, which they did.

Mayo then allegedly stole the male victim’s 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe, which the officers found at Mayo’s residence on New Valley Road in Gleason. There was damage to the victim’s vehicle caused by the defendant.

Patrolman Joseph Bates of the Gleason Police Department was requested to respond to the residence. When Officer Bates arrived, he detained the defendant.

While attempting to place Mayo in the back seat of the patrol car, he became combative, according to the report. The defendant reportedly kicked at the deputies and kicked the windows of the police vehicle.

After refusing to perform field sobriety tests, Mayo agreed to submit to a blood test, the affidavit noted.

The defendant is ordered to appear in Weakley County General Sessions Court on Wednesday, April 7 for his preliminary hearing.