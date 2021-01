Jarrell Dennis Glisson, 70, died Monday, January 18, at Paris, Tennessee. He was born on May 6, 1950 in McKenzie, Tennessee to Edgar Lee and Dolly Violet Owen Glisson. Services were held Friday, January 22 at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Glisson of McKenzie.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.