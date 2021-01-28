Billy Earnest Kilburn 1961 – 2021

Billy Kilburn, 59, passed away January 7, 2021, at a Nashville hospital where he had been on a ventilator due to COVID-19 for about a week. Billy was born July 8, 1961, in Tiptonville, TN. Billy was a dog trainer for several years.

Billy is the son of the late Floyd Kilburn and Kathleen Kilburn, Billy leaves his wife, Paula Gibson Kilburn; a sister, Freda Stephenson of Dresden, TN; three brothers, Floyd Kilburn Jr., Jackie Kilburn of Tiptonville and Jimmy Kilburn of Dresden, TN and several nieces and nephews. Billy was preceded in death by both parents and a brother, Steve Kilburn.

