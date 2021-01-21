Recent Fires Leave Local Families Homeless; Resident Transported for Medical Treatment

BY DAVID FISHER

david@dresdenenterprise.com

WEAKLEY COUNTY (January 17) — Separate fires destroyed local residences in recent days, which left the occupants homeless.

According to Palmersville Fire Chief Joe David Laws, at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 17, a fire broke out at the home of David Vowell, located at 7116 Hwy. 190 out of Dresden.

“We had 20 firefighters and five pieces of firefighting apparatus,” Chief Laws said. “Como Fire Department brought two apparatus staffed by five firefighters.

Additionally, the Weakley County Emergency Management Agency provided a water cascade device and the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department helped work the scene.

He said, “It was bad. We put a bunch of water and foam on it and couldn’t put it out.” Firefighters made multiple trips to the residence to extinguish flare-ups. “We left around 2 a.m. on Monday, but had to come back at 5 a.m. We returned to the scene at approximately 6 a.m. and went back to the station, but had to return and stay until noon.” The Palmersville Fire Department returned to the address at 5 p.m. on Monday after another flare-up.

Chief Laws said the Vowell’s residence was a total loss.

The Weakley County Ambulance transported Mr. Vowell to a Jackson hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the blaze.

Another fire erupted last week near Martin.

Martin Fire Chief Jamie Summers states, at 2:25 p.m. on Friday, January 15, the Martin Fire Department responded to a fire call at the home of Mike Edwards, located at 2434 Mt. Pelia Rd.

He notes, the caller reported there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the single-wide mobile home.

“We responded to the scene with three apparatus and nine personnel,” he said. “We also had mutual aid from Dresden and Sharon fire departments.

By the time firefighters arrived, the roof on the east half of the home had already collapsed.

“We had 20-25 miles per hour winds and that’s always bad when you’re fighting a fire,” Chief Summers said.

According to Chief Summers, based on evidence at the scene and statements taken from witnesses who were interviewed, everything indicates food cooking on the stove caused the blaze.

Due to the fire being located at a rural residence outside Martin’s city limits, Weakley County EMS stood by in case of a medical emergency. Fortunately, there were no injuries to the husband and wife who were inside the dwelling when the fire ignited.

“Unfortunately, they didn’t get out with anything except what they were wearing,” Chief Summers said. “But, Red Cross and WE CARE provided some assistance for the couple on the day of the fire.”

“We cleared the scene at 4:25 p.m., which is two hours after we arrived,” Chief Summers said.