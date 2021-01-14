Schools Name Teachers of the Year

BY KAREN CAMPBELL

Weakley County Schools Communications Director

WEAKLEY COUNTY (January 8) – Peer recognition has made its way to the halls of Weakley County Schools as teachers once again identify Teachers of the Year.

Each year ballots are distributed at the building level to identify the best candidates for Pre-K through 4th grade, 5th grade through 8th, and 9th through 12th. The 2021-22 winners per grade band and school are:

Pre-K through 4th Grade

Becky Anderson, Dresden Elementary School

Amy McKenzie, Gleason School

Kimberly Laws, Greenfield School

Tina Brown, Martin Elementary School

Katie Brewer, Martin Primary School

Danielle VanCleave, Sharon School

5th Grade through 8th Grade

Jamie Babb, Dresden Middle School

Paige Vaughn, Gleason School

Missy Galey, Greenfield School

Robin Pape, Martin Elementary School

Lee Ussery, Martin Middle School

Kayla Dyer, Sharon School

9th Grade through 12th Grade

Cassie King, Dresden High School

Rebecca Covington, Gleason School

Chris Leo, Greenfield School

Brian Allen, Westview High School

Next, these teachers will provide information for District-level recognition. A district selection committee will select the district’s representatives that will go on to the regional level. Based on online submissions, regional and state winners will be named.

Eligibility and selection criteria as set by the state require the candidate be a full-time, certified teacher who spends the majority of the school day in direct instruction to students. Candidates must have a minimum of three years of experience as a teacher in Tennessee schools and a track record of exceptional gains in student learning.

Teachers of the Year are expected to be effective, creative, poised, articulate, exceptionally dedicated, knowledgeable, and skilled. They are to be leaders in the community and in the school, active in extra-curricular activities and inspire students of all backgrounds and abilities to learn.

“During a time of closures and threatened closures due to the pandemic, we have been reminded in a very dramatic way the role teachers play in our communities and how they not only lead learning but are also called upon to be learners themselves,” said Terri Stephenson, the Supervisor of Elementary Instruction charged with oversight of the Teacher of the Year program for Weakley County Schools. “I’m sure the community joins us in applauding all our teachers, and, at this time especially, these who have been identified as going above and beyond.”

The Tennessee Department of Education oversees the Teacher of the Year program in order to recognize and honor outstanding teachers in Tennessee. Regional teachers of the year are included in education policy making through the Teacher Advisory Council. Among the goals of the program are to build a network of local and state corporate sponsors and a network for teachers to share effective practices.