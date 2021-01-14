Dresden Man Facing Assault, Drug Charges

MARTIN (January 4) – A Dresden man indicted by the September term of the Weakley County grand jury was arrested for a third time in six months last week for assault.

Bobby Ellis Dickens, 41, of 112 Westbrook Ln. in Dresden, was taken into custody by the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department January 4, on charges of Domestic Assault (Intimidation), Simple Possession of Schedule II (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Meth-Related) after he reportedly made death threats via text messaging to Alyssa Childress.

According to an affidavit, Dickens told the victim he had three guns and weapons for all of them. The victim told officers she was held against her will and shot at with a .22 rifle by Dickens. She told officers she did not want to press charges against Dickens at that point, but she wanted him to leave her alone.

When Dickens apparently planned to meet the victim on Travis Road in Martin the evening of January 4, sheriff’s deputies conducted a felony traffic stop of the vehicle he was driving, a white 80s model Buick.

The affidavit notes officers found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue, a loaded .22 rifle and approximately 39 rounds of ammunition in the vehicle.

Officers reportedly found four knives and approximately a half of a gram of methamphetamine on Dickens.

He was taken into custody and later released on a bond.

Dickens was charged in a similar incident August 27, 2020, when he allegedly chased a woman from his home brandishing a knife and carrying a gun. He admitted to officers at the time he fired a shot while in his home, but never threatened the female victim involved in the incident. He was charged with aggravated assault.

Dickens was indicted by the September grand jury for reckless endangerment and aggravated assault for a July 5, 2020, incident that resulted in the shooting of a 17-year-old in Dresden. The juvenile was treated and released from LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.