H.C. Gainey 1936 – 2020

MARTIN – Mr. H.C. Gainey, age 84, died Friday, October 16, 2020, at his residence in Martin.

He was born July 13, 1936.

Graveside service was Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at noon in East Side Cemetery with Dr. Mike Sams officiating.

Mr. Gainey is survived by his wife, Louise Downs Gainey; his daughter and son-in-law, Elaine and Ted Blackwell, all of Martin; two grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and his sister-in-law.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Gainey and Lessie Thrash Gainey; two sisters, Jimmie Lee Anderson and Rachel Coghlan; two brothers, Pete Gainey and Ross Gainey; his sister-in-law Lucille Gainey.

Family request memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

