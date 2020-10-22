Edwin “Lee” McDearmon 1965 – 2020

DRESDEN – Edwin “Lee” McDearmon Jr., age 55 of Dresden, TN, died Sunday, October 18, 2020, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, KY. A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020, in Bowlin Funeral Home Chapel at 7 p.m. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 4 p.m. until service time.

He was born April 13, 1965.

Mr. McDearmon was preceded in death by his father, Edwin Lee McDearmon Sr. Lee graduated from Dresden High School and worked for Southern Source Industrial Services.

He is survived by his mother, Martha (Royce) Lee Rowland of Springville, TN; his sister, Penney (Wayne) Boyd of Lascassus, TN; his brothers, Tim McDearmon of Paducah, KY. and John (Amanda) McDearmon of Aurburntown, TN. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

