Dresden’s Ferrell and Skarsten Take Fourth in 5k

MILAN (September 22) – Local high schools competed in the Milan Invitational 5k race hosted by Milan High School Tuesday, September 22.

The girls’ race had Dresden’s Parker Ferrell place in fourth with a time of 23:10 and Greenfield’s Ginny Archie come in close behind at 23:57 in 13th place. Westview’s Scarlett Nail finished in 20th place with the Lions’ Lily Roberts coming in 21st. Also finishing for Dresden was Abigail Rother, who completed the race in 67th place with a time of 30:51. Greenfield’s Destiny Griffin finished 24th at 25:03, while Reese Biggs came in 38th at 26:09. Also finishing for the Jackets were Kyleigh Pruitt with a time of 31:19 and Amy Mitchell with a time of 32:03. Westview’s Macy Brawley came in 45th at 27:21; Gloria Hogan had a time of 28:30; and Lattish Sanders finished in 68th at 30:56.

In the boys’ race, Dresden’s Nicholas Skarsten finished the 5k race in fourth place with a time of 17:28. Westview had Zach Parrot come in 23rd at 20:20, with teammate Rahmen Obadate coming in 56th at 22:59. The Chargers also saw Mason Stout finish in 63rd at 23:35 and Ethan Burns in 65th at a time of 27:05.

Crockett County’s Mary Scott completed the girls’ race first with Chandler Roberson of Lexington finishing first for the boys’ race.