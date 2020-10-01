County Political Parties Plan Campaign Initiatives

WEAKLY COUNTY – The Republican party of Weakley County is preparing for the upcoming election. The Annual Reagan Day Picnic is scheduled for Saturday, October 3 at 4 p.m. to be held at the Martin Farmers Market pavilion in downtown Martin. The event’s keynote speakers include 8th District Congressman David Kustoff, State Senator John Stevens, Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden, State Representative candidate Tandy Darby, and a representative for Bill Hagerty, U.S. Senate candidate. There will be food and a silent auction. This event is hosted by the Weakley County Republican Women.

The local Republican party holds monthly meetings the third Thursday of each month at 5:30 at the headquarters on South Lindell Street in downtown Martin. All donations, signs, shirts, and buttons for Republican candidates are available at the headquarters in Martin. Members of the local party is also discussing the potential for a small parade, but no further information has been released.

For those on the other side of the political fence, members of the Weakley County Democratic Party are offering campaign signs in downtown Dresden on Thursdays from 4:30-6 p.m. on the south side of the Weakley County Courthouse. They are asking those who want a sign to make a suggested donation of $5 to the party. They also have campaign signs available on Fridays from 4:30-6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Greenfield Senior Center and on Saturdays from 8:30-10 a.m. in the parking lot of C.E. Weldon Public Library in downtown Martin. The local Democratic party does not have a headquarters, but members meet the second Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, they met at the C.E. Weldon Public Library in Martin. The party’s next meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 6.

The party will gather virtually for a presidential and vice presidential watch party on Zoom. This is the only main event planned for party members as the annual Ned Ray Dinner and Fundraiser, normally held in October, was canceled due to the pandemic.

Both parties urge all voters in Weakley County to utilize their Constitutional right and vote in the upcoming General Election Tuesday, November 3. The last day to register to vote is Monday, October 5. Early voting begins Wednesday, October 14 and runs through Thursday, October 29.

Each county political party has a social media page on Facebook.