Paris Teen Killed in Weakley County Accident

DRESDEN (September 16) – An accident at the intersection of Emerson Road and State Highway 89 last week claimed the life of a Paris teenager.

According to a fatality report issued by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, William Boyd, 20, of Puryear, was driving a 1995 Chevrolet pick-up truck east on Emerson Road outside of Dresden Wednesday, September 16, 2020, when Allie Paige Thompson, 18, of Paris fell out of the bed of the truck and struck the roadway.

Thompson later died at Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky. She is a 2020 graduate of Henry County High School and enrolled at Austin Peay State University.

She is the daughter of Reggie and Christy Thompson of Paris.

Funeral services were held over the weekend at Sulpher Well Church of Christ with burial in VanDyke Church of Christ Cemetery in Paris.

Memorials can be made to Allie’s Fund, c/o Commercial Bank and Trust Company at any of the bank’s Henry County locations.

Another passenger, Anna Livingston, 18, of Paris, was also in the bed of truck, but did not suffer any injuries.