Cane Creek Celebrating National Rehabilitation Awareness Week

MARTIN (September 20-26) – The team of Cane Creek Rehabilitation Hospital in Martin is inviting the community to join in the celebration of National Rehabilitation Awareness Week from September 20-26, 2020.

That Wednesday through Friday, activities are planned for the public. The team also partnered with local food trucks to serve up barbecue and sweet treats.

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 is “Oh the Places You’ll Go” day. The public is invited to wear their favorite outdoor-themed shirt while they visit Rolling Smoke BBQ truck near the pond between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

On Thursday, September 24, Yellow Umbrella shaved ice stand will offer complimentary snow cones to guests from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Cane Creek patients and staff members will be outside that day. Guests can visit the Play House Petting Zoo in the courtyard of Cane Creek from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Be like the Cat in the Hat Friday, September 25, 2020, and wear a hat. Visit between 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. to get a treat from Tommy D’s Food Truck, which will be set up near Cane Creek’s pond.

West Tennessee Healthcare Rehabilitation Hospital Cane Creek is located at 180 Mt. Pelia Rd. in Martin.