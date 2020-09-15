UT Martin Latimer Engineering and Science Building Groundbreaking Planned

Courtesy of UT Martin Public Relations

MARTIN (September 18) – University of Tennessee at Martin and state officials will host the Latimer Engineering and Science Building groundbreaking dedication ceremony at 10 a.m., Friday, September 18, 2020 in front of the building construction on the east side of the university’s academic quadrangle.

While the event is closed to the public in response to concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, media presence is welcomed.

The 120,000-square-foot, three-story Latimer Engineering and Science Building is dedicated in honor of the Latimer family, specifically Bill Latimer, who donated the $6.5 million needed to receive state funding for the $65 million project in 2016.

“I’m grateful we will finally get to celebrate Mr. Latimer’s gift to the university,” Dr. Shadow JQ Robinson, dean of the College of Engineering and Natural Sciences, said in reference to the groundbreaking ceremony.

Latimer currently serves UT Martin and the UT System as a member of the UT President’s Council and is a former president of the UT Martin Development Committee. He is also a 1996 graduate of UT Martin’s WestStar Leadership Program.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, UT President Randy Boyd and UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver will attend the groundbreaking ceremony to recognize the Latimer gift and the effect it will have on STEM education at UT Martin.

The dedication ceremony will be livestreamed on the UT Martin Facebook, facebook.com/utmartin, and YouTube, youtube.com/utmartin, accounts for those who cannot attend.

Construction for the Latimer Engineering and Science Building began in June 2019 with the demolition of the Communications Building, which stood where the Latimer Building is being constructed. The building is scheduled to open in fall 2022. Current construction for the Latimer Engineering and Science Building can be viewed from the Holt Humanities Building webcam at utm.edu/webcams.

For more information, contact the Office of University Relations at 731-881-7615.