TCAT-McKenzie Presents Recent Graduates

The Summer 2020 trimester at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology at McKenzie ended differently this year. A virtual graduation ceremony was held to celebrate our graduates. The virtual graduation was posted on YouTube and the link was shared to each graduate and on TCAT McKenzie’s Facebook page. Dr. Brad White, President, along with John Penn Ridgeway, Vice President, led the ceremony with some congratulatory comments. Each instructor then congratulated their graduates prior to each programs’ students being recognized. Each student that graduated in the Summer term and those from Spring that chose to participate were recognized in the virtual graduation.

A total of 33 students participated in the Summer 2020 Graduation Ceremony. The students who completed requirements for certificate or diploma levels are: Administrative Office Technology (AOT)—Kaleigh Gilbert from McKenzie, Jordan Hinson from Hollow Rock, Jayann Johnson from McKenzie, Carissa King from Huntingdon, Debbie Moore from McKenzie, and Denise Oraby from Huntingdon; Automotive Technology (AUTO)—Charles Casteel from Camden and Carson Robinson from Atwood HVAC/Refrigeration (HVAC/R)—Erick Andrade from Paris, Derek Bagby from Palmersville, John Back from Jackson, Corbin Butler from Henry, Riley Davis from Greenfield, and David Malone from Cedar Grove; Industrial Maintenance Integrated Automation (IM)—Alex Arnold from Gleason, Reese Frazier from Martin, Andy Trevor Garrett from Martin, and Matthew Gingras from Martin; Information Technology Systems Management (ITSM)—Jacob Jarboe from Martin, Richard Hendrix from Huntingdon, and Chis Washam from Dresden; Machine Tool (MT)—Miguel Torres from Milan, Tanner Townes from McKenzie, Robert Gockley from Buchanan and Matthew Warren from McKenzie; Welding—Zachary Carr from Milan, Mary Higgs from Atwood, Hunter Hilliard from Milan, Joseph Nutting from McKenzie, and James Ramsey from Union City; Welding Weakley County—Robert Knox Faulkner from South Fulton, Preston Hatler from Gleason, and Samuel Rosti from Paris. For more information about the programs offered at TCAT McKenzie call 731-352-5364, new classes begin January 6, 2020.

Pictured from left to right; First Row: Jordan Hinson, Alex Arnold, Jayann Johnson, Carissa King, Debbie Moore, Denise Oraby, and Charles Casteel. Second Row: Carson Robinson, Riley Davis, David Malone, Richard Hendrix, Chris Washam, Miguel Torres, and Matthew Gingras. Third Row: Kaleigh Gilbert, Corbin Butler, Erick Andrade, Reese Frazier, Preston Hatler, Robert Gockley, and Matthew Warren. Fourth Row: John Back, James Ramsey, Mary Higgs, Hunter Hilliard, Joseph Nutting, Trevor Garrett, and Tanner Townes. Fifth Row: Zachary Carr, Derek Bagby, Robert Knox Faulkner, Jacob Jarboe, and Samuel Rosti.