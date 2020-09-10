Lions Start Season Against Lake County

LAKE COUNTY (September 4) – It might be the third week of football, but it was the first week for the Dresden High School Lions and the Lake County Falcons.

Dresden was unable to secure a win against Lake County, falling 18-13.

The game started early with Lake County making a touchdown in the first quarter. The Falcons tried for a two-point conversion, but was held off by Tristan Jett. Lake County scored again in the second quarter but was stopped by the Lions from making a two-point conversion. Going into halftime, Dresden was unable to make a touchdown and the score was at 12-0.

In the third quarter, Lake County scored a third touchdown for the night; and for the third time, was prevented from making a two-point conversion.

In the final quarter, Dresden finally made its first touchdown for the season, which was made by Michael Wingate. Dresden tried for the extra point, but it was no good. The Lions’ Chandler Tunrbow scored another touchdown for the team. The team received the extra point with Mark Maddox kicking and the game concluded with Dresden losing 18-13.

This might have been a loss for the Lions, but they did finish the game well defensively.

Mathew Parker had four tackles and four assisted, with Trevor Moore having three tackles and seven assisted. Hunter Hamilton and Tatum Oliver both had tackles that caused a loss of yards for Lake County with Brenton Glover causing a fumble.

Dresden finished offensively with low numbers. Tatum Oliver attempted 16 passes Friday and completed seven. The Lions had only 82 rushing yards with Chandler Turnbow leading at 28. The team’s receiving yards were at seven with Tristan Jett, having 11 yards and Raymond Johnson losing four.

Dresden hopes to deliver a win this week when the team plays at home against West Carroll. Tickets are on sale from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. this week at Dresden High School. The ticket price is $6, cash-only. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.