UT Martin Names Local Students to Chancellor’s Summer Honor Roll

MARTIN (August 31) – The outstanding academic achievements of undergraduate students at the University of Tennessee at Martin have been honored with publication of the Summer 2020 Chancellor’s Honor Rolls for the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, College of Business and Global Affairs, College of Education, Health, and Behavioral Sciences, College of Engineering and Natural Sciences and the College of Humanities and Fine Arts.

To be eligible for the Chancellor’s Honor Roll recognition at UT Martin, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit (pass-fail courses are not included) and achieve a 3.2 (B) grade point average based on a 4.0 scale. Students can make the Chancellor’s Honor Roll with honors (3.2 through 3.49), high honors (3.5 through 3.79) or highest honors (3.8 through 4.0).

Local students named to the Honor Roll include:

* Dresden – Ashlee L. Garner, Highest Honors.

* Gleason – Heidi E. James, Highest Honors.

* Greenfield – Hannah E. Trimble, Highest Honors.

* Martin – Mason B. Arant, Honors; Baylee L. Arnott, Highest Honors; Tessa S. Baumann, Martin, High Honors; Ali E. Beverly, Honors; Darian E. Bricker, Honors; Boone L. Brown, High Honors; Carly J. Fowler, High Honors; Marshall B. Hammill, High Honors; Josten B. Jones, Highest Honors; Jessica N. Neloms, Honors; Kristen E. Parsley, Highest Honors; Jenna L. Pinson, Honors; Mindy A. Roberts, Highest Honors; Lindsay D. Sparks, Honors; Skylar M. Stewart, Highest Honors; Matthew C. Wright, High Honors; Wenwen Xu, Highest Honors.

* Sharon – Jordan R. Fischer, Highest Honors.

In addition, Chancellor’s Honor Roll honorees with ties to Weakley County include:

* Newbern – Delilah C. Ward, Highest Honors.

UT Martin is a comprehensive regional institution in the University of Tennessee System offering 18 bachelor’s degree programs and five master’s degree programs. The main campus in northwest Tennessee is one of four primary UT campuses. For more information, visit utm.edu.