Agencies Partner to Promote ‘Booze It and Lose It’ Campaign

WEAKLEY COUNTY (August 21) – The Martin and Dresden Police departments, as well as the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign that began Friday, August 21 and continues through September 7, 2020, surrounding the Labor Day holiday. This initiative coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization to increase impaired-driving enforcement nationwide.

Increased state and national messaging about the dangers of drunk driving, coupled with increased sobriety checkpoints and high visibility enforcement, aim to drastically reduce the number of drunk-driving crashes, injuries, and fatalities this year.

The consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in the State of Tennessee can include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time,mandatory drug and alcohol treatment and/or the installation of an ignition interlock device in his/her vehicle.

The THSO provides grant funding to support the area law enforcement agencies’ increased enforcement efforts during the Booze It and Lose It campaign. For more information about the THSO, visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.