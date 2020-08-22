Ron Arnold 1947 – 2020

GLEASON, Tenn. – Funeral services for Ronald “Ronnie” Dale Arnold are Monday, August 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Tumbling Creek Baptist Church. Interment is at Tumbling Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 23, 2020 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home and on Monday, August 24, 2020 12:30 p.m. until service time at the church.

Mr. Arnold, 72, is a retired insurance agent from October 1947 – August 2020 and a Vietnam Army veteran.

He was born on October 17, 1947 in Lansing, Miichigan to Glendell and Ruth King Arnold. He is a member of Tumbling Creek Baptist Church, the Weakley County Municipal Electric Board, the Gleason Rotary Club and the Downtown Revitalization Committee. He was past president of the Weakley County Chamber of Commerce, and the Gleason Rotary Club. He produced The Project Graduation, Great Pretenders Show for high school seniors and their parents from 1993 to 2008, all throughout West Tennessee.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Martha Stafford Arnold of Gleason, a son, Kent (Christie) Arnold of Burns, grandson, Eric Arnold, granddaughter, Nolan Elise Arnold, sister, Debbie (Ronnie) Turner of the Liberty Community, three brothers, Glen (Jackie) Arnold of Gleason, Mike Arnold of Martin and Dennis (Caron) Arnold of Gleason. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Yolanda Arnold.

Brummitt McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. If you need assistance please call 731-352-4848 or visit our website at brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.

