Economic Development Board Launches New Work Remote Initiative

WEAKLEY COUNTY (August 14) – The Weakley County Economic Development Board was

selected to participate in TVA’s new Remote Work Ready Pilot Program. The program, developed

by TVA Economic Development, in partnership with FlexJobs, is designed to connect residents

with additional remote-work job opportunities and assist communities in diversifying their

economic development strategy.

Through WCEDB Remote Workers, those interested are provided information on resume writing, remote job opportunities and in-demand skills for remote jobs.

The initiative provides WCEDB with free FlexJobs memberships, which offer such benefits as:

• A search feature to explore “vetted” jobs of potential interest in 50+ career fields;

• More than 170 jobs skills tests that can be taken limitless times to showcase/improve career

abilities;

• Webinars with career experts and hiring managers to help in job searches;

• Special notification for early registration to members-only access FlexJobs Virtual Job

Fairs, hiring events and special employer spotlight webinars;

• Alert emails that match remote and flexible jobs related to a member’s profile; and

• A personal dashboard to help stay organized, motivated, and educated.

“The definition of work and workplace is changing; this program will provide more opportunities

for jobs for the residents of Weakley County. We are excited to partner with TVA and Flex Jobs in

providing these opportunities to Weakley Countians” said Shelby Spurgeon, Economic

Development Director of the Weakley County Economic Development Board.

“A community’s ability to adapt to changing workforce needs is critical in the ever-evolving world

of economic development. Understanding that remote work can provide opportunities for a

community to build its talent pipeline can really be impactful to economic success, and TVA is

proud to continue to provide innovative solutions for job opportunities in the Valley,” said John

Bradley, TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development.