Lions Football Halted Due to COVID Cases

DRESDEN (August 10) — The Dresden High School’s football program is postponed for the next two weeks due to positive COVID-19 cases.

The positive tests are reportedly players on the team who were around other players and coaches. The school’s football program will restart after a two-week quarantine. This results in the cancellation of the Westview vs. Dresden football game scheduled Friday, August 21, 2020 at Dresden.

Weakley County School’s Director Randy Frazier commented, “I was notified on Sunday afternoon that students from the Dresden High School football program had tested positive and due to close interaction among the players, the program was shut down for two weeks.”