Martin Calls All Artists for Greenway Project

MARTIN (July 29) — The City of Martin asks all area artists to take part in this year’s Art Along the Greenway annual project. Participants are able to display their creativity through a free, outdoor art exhibition. The works of individuals and group artists will be displayed along the Brian Brown Memorial Greenway the end of August throughout September. Each artist or group can pick up a free 3-feet by 3-feet wooden panel to be painted as a mini-mural.

Artists need to complete a registration form to pick up a board. Artists can register at Martin City Hall through the drive-through window. A staff member will bring the board outside for pick-up. Registration and boards are available through Friday, August 14. The deadline to submit finished artwork is Friday, August 14 by 4:30 p.m.

Martin City Hall is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The theme of the paintings is “Growing Community Through Art.”

Completed art pieces will be displayed along the black fence around the new extension of the Brian Brown Greenway by South Lindell Street in Martin beginning Sunday, August 16 until Thursday, October 1.

Artists can pick up their artwork October 2–9 at Martin City Hall. After Friday, October 9, any unclaimed artist’s board remains the property of the City of Martin.

The art exhibit is a collaborative effort with Vowell and Sons, the City of Martin, the Brian Brown Memorial Greenway Foundation and Weakley Arts Can.