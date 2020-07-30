Election Day Is August 6

Early Voting Ends Saturday

WEAKLEY COUNTY (July 27) — Early voting in Weakley County continues and as of Monday, July 27, 2020, 1,954 residents took advantage of casting an early ballot for next week’s election.

Of that total, 226 are from mail-in (absentee) votes and 68 from nursing-home residents. Republican ballots cast as of Monday totaled 1,617. There are 324 Democratic ballots cast and 13 chose not to cast a ballot for the primary election.

The August 6 ballot includes state/federal party primaries and a county general election.

For the State Republican Primary, there is one seat open for the U.S. Senate, one seat for U.S. House of Representative, one seat for the Tennessee Senate District 24, and one seat for the Tennessee House of Representative District 76. For Weakley County’s general election, County Commission seats for District 5 and 7 and Assessor of Property are on the ballot. There are multiple seats for School Board members including; District 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9. Finally, Constable District 1 and District 5 is on the ballot this year.

The Democratic State Primary, the U.S. Senate seat, and the U.S. House of Representative seats are up for election. The Tennessee Senate District 24 and 76 are on the ballot but have no qualifying candidate listed.

Voters in Weakley County have two early-voting polling locations. The Weakley County Election Commission Office in Dresden and the Masonic Lodge in Martin offer early voting. Hours for the Dresden location are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Martin location is open Thursday and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Both locations are open Saturday, 8:30 a.m. until noon during the early-voting period through August 1.