GLEASON — Wilkins Wayne Esch, born March 29, 2020, died July 23, 2020.

Wilk is survived by his parents, David and Carrie Esch, and his brother, Kenseth of Gleason, Tenn. He is also survived by his loving grandparents, Marcia Esch, Gwen Joyner, and Joe Joyner as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins who all love him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Jeanne Esch, grandfather, Jerry Esch and cousin, Faith Gibson. Visitation was at Beech Springs Baptist Church in Gleason, Tuesday, July 28, 5 to 8 p.m. A memorial is at Beech Springs Baptist Church, Wednesday, July 29 at 1 p.m. All family and friends are welcome to attend.