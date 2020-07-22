Student Volunteers Help Feed Local Families

BY SABRINA BATES

sabrina@dresdenterprise.com

DRESDEN (July 15) — Stifling heat and humidity didn’t deter student volunteers who lent their helping hands to the Northwest Tennessee Economic Development Council last week. As a result of the COVID-19 health pandemic, NWTNEDC did not have access to trusties from the Weakley County Detention Center for packing and distribution of the commodity food services. Commodities are distributed quarterly to eligible families across the county.

After some persuasion, Weakley County Commodities Manager Tammy Perry greeted student volunteers from the Dresden Middle and High School football teams, Westview and Gleason.

Perry said packing and distribution requires heavy lifting and she was grateful to all of the volunteers who came to help with the venture Wednesday and Thursday. The commodities distribution is a drive-through service offering boxes of canned goods, juices, bags of peanut butter, rice and beans. Families drive up in front of the NWTNEDC headquarters on Wilson Street in Dresden and volunteers load their vehicles with the boxed goods.

The week prior, members of the Weakley County Young Professionals organization assisted with packing food boxes. Approximately 500 families across the county participate in the commodities giveaway.

Members of the Dresden Middle School football team loaded boxes for the commodity delivery service while DHS football team members packed bags and boxes into vehicles. Although temperatures were well into the 90s last week, volunteers collectively said they enjoyed the workout and helping others.

The next commodities distribution is in October. Families in need of food may call Perry at the NWTNEDC at 731-364-4811.