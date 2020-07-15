Veteran Reporter Joins Enterprise Team

Weakley County native and Martin resident, Sabrina Bates, has joined the Tri-County Publishing team. Bates has accepted the role of editor of the Dresden Enterprise.

As an alumna of Dresden High School, Bates said she was inspired by journalism in high school when she was tasked with submitting the DHS school news to the local newspaper. She developed a passion for writing as a teenager when she began freelancing for “Our Town” magazine, which is now known as “Hometown.”

While taking journalism courses at the University of Tennessee at Martin, Bates accepted a staff writer position for the Weakley County Press in 2004. Since then, she has served the West Tennessee community in various roles, from education to politics to marketing to reporting.

Bates led the Education and Community Engagement Department of the local PBS station, known then as WLJT. She traveled throughout West Tennessee serving as liaison for educators, child care centers, Boys and Girls Clubs and school systems in 16 counties.

Whatever road she traveled, her passion for the Fourth Estate has always led her back to the newspaper industry.

“I believe in the integrity of news reporting. I strive to present all sides of a matter for readers to develop their own opinions about an issue. National news headlines lack a personal connection with their readers. That is what makes local newspapers so very important to the communities they serve,” Bates shared.

“I want to continue the long-standing tradition the Enterprise has as being a community-minded, local newspaper and continue to focus on stories that impact Weakley County and its residents. I look forward to being a part of a team with deep roots in the county,” she added.

“We are excited and pleased Sabrina Bates has joined our team. I look forward to growing and furthering our community partnerships as we continue to bring our readers the stories that matter to them,” Joel Washburn, owner and publisher of the Dresden Enterprise, McKenzie Banner and Tri-County Publishing, said.

Bates lives in Martin with her two children, Samantha and Dillon. She is a United States Air Force veteran. In her spare time not spent with her children on various adventures, Bates serves as adjutant for the American Legion Post #55 of Martin. Last year, she became the first woman elected as an officer of the Legion Post in its 100-year history.

“I welcome community members to reach out to share their stories with us as we continue being stewards of local information and maintain the value of story-telling,” Bates said.

She may be contacted by email at sabrina@dresdenenterprise.com.