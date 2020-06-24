Weakley County Records First COVID-19 Death

NASHVILLE (June 24) — According to the Tennessee Department of Health, Weakley County has recorded its first COVID-19 death following a spike of 12 new cases in the last week.

In Tennessee, as of Wednesday, there are 37,235 (up from 36,303 Tuesday) positive cases and a total of 556 deaths (up from 542 Tuesday). The numbers represent the total number of positive cases during the 2020 pandemic.

In Weakley County, there has been one death, 31 have recovered of 44 positive cases and 1,921 tested negative.

In Carroll County, there has been one death, 31 recovered and 36 positive cases. A total of 1,793 were diagnosed as negative.

In Henry County, 33 have recovered of 37 positive cases and 2,273 tested negative.

In the United States, as of Wednesday, a total of 2,336,615 (up from 2,302,288 Tuesday) positive cases were reported in 2020 with 121,117 (120,333 Tuesday) deaths, according to Centers for Disease Control.