Volunteer Hospital CEO to Head Fayetteville Hospital

MARTIN (May 29) — Darrell Blaylock (left), Chief Executive Officer of West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital left Martin to become CEO of Lincoln Health System in Fayetteville, Tenn. He served Volunteer Hospital as CEO since 2013.

Blaylock received a surprise visit May 20 during his final week in the hospital from Dr. Keith Carver (right), UT Martin chancellor, and Dr. Charley Deal, vice chancellor for university advancement. They thanked him for his service and presented Blaylock with a basket containing UT Martin and Skyhawk-themed gifts.

Deal is also chair of the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation, Weakley County Chapter. Blaylock was previously at McKenzie Regional Hospital before taking the assignment at Martin. Blaylock served as a TSSAA basketball official.